CTA Red, Yellow and Purple Lines disrupted after train derails near Howard Street Station

CTA Red, Yellow and Purple Line service was disrupted Sunday due to a train derailment near the Howard Street station in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The derailment was announced about 2:45 p.m., according to the transit authority.

Yellow and Purple Line service was suspended and shuttle buses have been dispatched to make up for the disruption, the CTA said.

The Red Line is only operating between the Belmont and 95th Street stops, the CTA said. Shuttle buses are available to take riders between the Belmont and Howard stations.

Passengers are advised to consider other routes to avoid delays as personnel work to restore normal service, the agency said.