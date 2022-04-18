CTA rider attacked, robbed on Red Line train
CHICAGO - A man was attacked and robbed while riding a CTA Red Line train early Monday on the Near North Side.
The 57-year-old was on a train around 3:30 a.m. near the Chicago Red Line stop at 800 N. State St. when someone approached him and struck him with a bottle to the head, police said.
The attacker then took the man's wallet and money from his pocket, police said.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.