Chicago crime: 4 wanted for robbing, beating victim at CTA station, police say

Police are looking for four suspects in connection with a robbery and beating at a CTA train station last week.

The incident happened on an escalator at the Red Line Clybourn Station in the 1500 block of N. Clybourn on the North Side around 12:47 a.m. on June 12, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The suspects allegedly took the passenger’s wallet and money and battered him in the face, police said.

When the victim approached the suspects to retrieve his property, one of the suspects allegedly displayed a gun.

Police provided the following descriptions of the suspects:

The first suspect was described as a Black male between 18 and 20 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, weighing between 175 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a black, stocking hat, black-colored short-sleeved shirt, and black pants.

The second suspect was also described as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 20 and standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall. He wore a gray or green-colored hoodie with one camouflage sleeve, and light-colored ripped jeans.

The third suspect was described as a Black male between 16 and 18 years old and standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. He was wearing a black balaclava mask, a black t-shirt, and light-colored jeans with a ripped knee.

The fourth suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male with long hair, a black t-shirt, and light-colored jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JJ-330530.