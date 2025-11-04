CTA robbery suspects used Google Translate to demand victim’s money, prosecutors say

The Brief Two robbery suspects allegedly used Google Translate to demand money from a victim on the CTA Blue Line, prosecutors said. The suspects, two 18-year-olds, allegedly took $150 and the victim's identification from Mexico. Tyshon Smith and Dylan Roszak were both charged with robbery, according to court documents.



Two suspects who were charged in connection with a robbery on the CTA Blue Line train in September, in which they allegedly used Google Translate to demand money from a victim who did not speak English.

Tyshon Smith and Dylan Roszak, both 18, were charged with robbery, according to court documents.

What we know:

Prosecutors said the two suspects, along with a third unknown person, approached a victim a little before 11 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The victim did not speak English and pulled out his cellphone to use Google Translate to ask Smith and Roszak what they needed.

The suspects allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone and used the translation program to demand the victim’s identification and money. The victim handed over $150 and his identification from Mexico.

Prosecutors said Smith and Roszak then fled the train and exited on Chicago Avenue. They were seen on surveillance footage holding the victim’s property with the third unknown co-offender.

Investigators later used the footage to identify Smith, whom they said was "associated" with Lake Park High School in northwest suburban Roselle. Prosecutors did not specify whether the suspects were still students at the high school.

Police were looking for three suspects in connection with a recent robbery on a CTA train in downtown Chicago. Two suspects were caught an (Chicago Police Department)

Police published the photos of the two suspects and spoke with the Roselle Police Department. A Roselle police officer who serves as a school resource officer at the high school positively identified Smith. A second school resource officer identified both Smith and Roszak.

The victim also identified one of the suspects in a photo array.

Both Smith and Roszak turned themselves in last week.