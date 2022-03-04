CTA security guards to have more 'visible presence' on trains, buses to address safety concerns

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is strategically deploying security guards to targeted locations during key hours of operation to help address potential safety concerns.

Guards will focus on a variety of customer engagements, including enforcing CTA's rules of conduct — which prohibits actions such as smoking, taking up more than one seat and playing loud music, CTA said.

Since earlier this week, guards have been assigned to teams that are responsible for patrolling targeted locations.

This includes teams deployed to travel on both the Red and Blue line trains, as those are the CTA's two busiest rail lines and operate 24 hours a day.

Both uniformed and plainclothes officers are also deployed across the CTA system, officials said.

More information on CTA's safety and security, click here: www.transitchicago.com/safety/.