CTA service resumes, bypassing stops in the Loop

article

CTA will resume rail and bus service Wednesday morning, but trains and buses will continue to bypass stops in the Loop.

Service is expected to resume at 5 a.m., according to a statement from the transit authority. Trains will bypass stations at Jackson Boulevard, Clark and Lake Streets, State and Lake Streets, Lake Street, Grand Avenue, and Chicago Avenue.

Bus routes will also be rerouted in the downtown area, due to local street and bridge closures, officials said.

Passengers are able to see the latest alerts about transit service at transitchicago.com.