CTA to 'refresh and renew' 29 stations with $6.5M program

The Chicago Transit Authority will be renovating 29 rail stations over the next year.

Crews will complete an estimated $6.5 million in repairs as a part of the "Refresh and Renew" program created in 2019 to keep stations safe, secure and overall in better shape.

"We are committed to providing our customers and employees with a safe and comfortable transit environment, and the Refresh & Renew program is a vital tool in helping us deliver on that promise," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "In addition to performing small cosmetic repairs, we’re also working to provide a safer transit environment by proactively addressing some of the larger issues before they arise."

The following CTA stations will receive improvements in 2023:

Red Line : Sox-35th, Howard, Sheridan, Addison, Clark/Division

Blue Line : Jefferson Park, Irving Park, Belmont, Logan Square, Division, Monroe

Green Line : Laramie, Cicero, Indiana, 35th-Bronzeville-IIT

Brown Line : Armitage, Chicago, Francisco, Montrose, Irving Park, Addison

Orange Line : 35th/Archer, Halsted

Pink Line : 54th/Cermak, Pulaski

Purple : Linden, Main St.

Loop Elevated: Merchandise Mart, Washington/Wells

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Crews will thoroughly inspect the stations prior to renovations to identify the primary needs and concerns.

Some of the stations are slated for concrete repairs, removal of outdated equipment, and repair to plumbing lines. Work will also include cosmetic upgrades like painting, replacing sheet metal and damaged signage, lighting upgrades, cleaning and power washing.

The CTA will also be deploying its seasonal power washing teams to every station during the overnight hours at least once a month.