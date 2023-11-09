CTA train service increasing on multiple lines after temporary schedule reductions

The CTA is adjusting its rail schedules on lines that recently saw temporary reductions due to the first phase of the Forest Park Branch Rebuild project on the Blue Line.

The new weekday and weekend schedules, which take effect Saturday, aim to improve the scheduled time between trains, resulting in shorter waits and improved reliability for riders, a statement issued by the transit agency said.

CTA president Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement the recent completion of a track-turnaround area along the Forest Park Branch near the UIC-Halsted station, will allow for more trains on the busiest sections of the Blue Line between downtown and O'Hare.

"With the first phase of the track work on the Forest Park Branch of the Blue Line complete, we can now provide more service across the rail system," Carter Jr. said.

As part of the $268 million Forest Park Branch Rebuild, crews completely rebuilt nearly three miles of track, between the LaSalle and Illinois Medical District (IMD) stations.

Beginning Monday, weekday riders on the Red, Orange and Pink lines will see more frequent rail service, while riders on the Brown and Orange lines will see scheduled service on Saturdays improve on Nov. 18.

Carter Jr. said more improvements will be made to scheduled service next year as the transit agency's workforce grows.

"More service will be added in 2024 as we continue our aggressive efforts to hire and train more rail operators, which is the key to bringing back even more service."

Scheduled service improvements

Weekday

Red Line: Midday and evening headways drop from 10 to 7.5 minutes;

Orange Line: AM and PM peak headways drop from 10 to 8.5 minutes; and

Pink Line: Early AM and early evening headways drop from 12 to 10 minutes.

Saturday