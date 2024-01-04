CTA Yellow Line reopens after November crash that left 38 injured

The Yellow Line has officially reopened after a November crash that left 38 people injured, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The announcement came Thursday after a comprehensive analysis and testing. The service will resume at 4:45 a.m., Friday, Jan. 5.

"Over the past several weeks, the CTA has extensively examined all aspects of Yellow Line operations, from tracks and signals to train operations and communications. Several test trains have run along the line, over multiple days in various weather conditions," the CTA said in a news release.

Following the crash investigation, the CTA has announced new safety enhancements they are implementing "out of an abundance of caution." They're shared below:

Reduced Travel Speeds: Yellow Line trains will run at reduced speeds of 35 mph, down from 55 mph.

Track Cleaning: Crews also have power-washed the Yellow Line, clearing debris and residue from the rail.

Enhanced Operations Communications: CTA also added an extra layer of communication and protection, implementing what’s known as "manual blocking" on the rails for non-transport vehicles, such as snowplows and other heavy construction equipment. This is an operational control protocol that requires railcars and non-transport equipment to move only after receiving a verbal command from CTA’s Control Center

Supervised Operations: Supervisory personnel will accompany operators on the first few Yellow Line runs.

CTA says they have examined all aspects of the Yellow Line operations, including tracks, signals, train operations and communications.

The transit authority has also conducted tests for various weather conditions.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate what led to the crash. A final report is expected to be released later this year.