CTU to call for strike vote following CPS proposal to resume some in-person learning: sources

The Chicago Teachers Union will convene an emergency meeting of its delegates early next week to discuss a strike vote in an effort to pressure Chicago Public Schools officials to back down from a proposal that would see students partially return to classrooms in the fall, a source told FOX 32 News.

“They will discuss a rank-and-file led process to take a strike vote to demand remote learning for CPS," the source said.

The approval of at least three-quarters of the CTU's 26,000 rank-and-file members would be needed for a strike to be authorized.

On Monday, Chicago teachers and the CTU made it clear they are adamantly against resuming any in-person learning, saying it is not safe due to COVID-19.

“I do not want to be the sacrificial lamb because you're forcing us to go back into an environment that is dangerous,” said educator Andrea Parker.

The CTU says all learning should be remote this fall, not combined with in-person learning, as CPS has proposed.

“It is not appropriate to in-person learn in an environment with raising contagion where positivity rates are over 8-percent in more than a dozen neighborhoods across the city,” CTU President Jesse Sharkey had said.

In a statement Monday, CPS said: "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff, and Chicago Public Schools won't open its doors on September 8 if public health officials don't deem it safe to do so."