Crash-and-grab thieves steal ATM in second Chicago incident in 24 hours

The Brief A group crashed a Jeep into a South Side gas station and stole an ATM early Wednesday morning. The suspects fled in another vehicle, leaving the Jeep behind, and no injuries were reported. The incident comes a day after a similar ATM theft in the Loop, though police have not confirmed a connection.



A group of people crashed a Jeep into a South Side gas station and stole an ATM on Wednesday morning, the second incident in Chicago in the past 24 hours.

What we know:

The crash-and-grab happened around 4:49 a.m. at a BP gas station at 7059 S. Ashland Ave., in the West Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The group crashed a dark-colored Jeep into the gas station and stole an ATM from inside.

The suspects then got into another vehicle and fled in an unknown direction, leaving the Jeep at the scene.

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Police said no injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Dig deeper:

Thieves crashed another Jeep into a BP station around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the River North neighborhood.

They made off with an ATM and fled the scene in a different car.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been announced.