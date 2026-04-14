Chicago smash-and-grab: Jeep crashes into River North gas station, ATM stolen
CHICAGO - A group of people crashed a Jeep into a River North gas station early Tuesday, took an ATM and fled the scene, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The burglary happened at a BP in the 700 block of North Wells Street.
Police said a group drove a light-colored Jeep into the business. Once inside, they removed an ATM.
The group then left the scene in another vehicle, leaving the Jeep behind.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how many offenders were involved in the theft.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.