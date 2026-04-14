Chicago smash-and-grab: Jeep crashes into River North gas station, ATM stolen

The Brief A group crashed a Jeep into a BP gas station in River North on Tuesday morning. They went inside and removed an ATM before fleeing in another vehicle. No injuries were reported.



A group of people crashed a Jeep into a River North gas station early Tuesday, took an ATM and fled the scene, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The burglary happened at a BP in the 700 block of North Wells Street.

Police said a group drove a light-colored Jeep into the business. Once inside, they removed an ATM.

The group then left the scene in another vehicle, leaving the Jeep behind.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many offenders were involved in the theft.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating.