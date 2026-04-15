Chicago weather: Severe storm threat and warm temps Wednesday

The Brief Scattered storms and a slight risk for severe weather are in place across Chicago on Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with storms continuing into the evening. More rain is possible Thursday, with another round of storms late Friday into Saturday before cooler weekend air arrives.



Chicago will see mild temperatures and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, with a risk for some storms to become severe.

What to expect:

Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s and are expected to climb into the mid to upper 70s, with showers and storms continuing into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Chicago area under a slight risk for severe weather, meaning isolated storms could bring strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

Conditions remain active through tonight, with additional chances for rain and thunderstorms lingering into Thursday, though severe weather is not expected then.

What's next:

Friday is expected to be partly sunny and dry during the day with highs in the upper 70s, before another round of storms develops Friday night into early Saturday.

The weekend turns cooler, with highs near the low 60s Saturday and around 50 degrees Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Early next week brings a rebound, with temperatures climbing back into the 60s Monday and near 70 by Tuesday.