CPS hybrid plan brings students into school twice a week

Thousands of Chicago Public School parents and students have already responded to a survey on the district's reopening framework.

The hybrid plan brings students into school twice a week in designated groups, with the remainder of the week being spent remote.

During a zoom meeting Thursday, officials said they are using survey responses to help create three main models that will be used based on the progression of the coronavirus in individual communities.

According to new health guidance released on Wednesday, Chicago would need to average 400 new daily COVID-19 cases over the span of a week or otherwise see a dramatic spike in infections or hospitalizations for officials to consider entirely closing schools again.

The president of the Chicago Teachers Union took to Twitter yesterday saying that is “not acceptable”

In the zoom meeting Thursday, CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said every decision made is based on science.

Advertisement

“I take this decision seriously we will not make a decision to have students go back into a school environment unless we absolutely think it is safe to do so,” said Jackson

The district plans to release another guidance draft in the coming weeks.

Friday is the last day for CPS parents to take the district’s survey, which can be found on the CPS website.