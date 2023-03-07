Cubs step up to the plate with new life-saving initiative

The Chicago Cubs are stepping up to the plate with a new life-saving initiative for fans having a health emergency.

Opening Day is now just three weeks away and the Cubs will be the first MLB team with trauma kits to stop the bleeding of a severely injured person.

Ballpark staff and associates trained in the off-season on how to respond if someone is significantly bleeding from an injury.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Experts say a person can bleed to death in five minutes and 57 percent of civilian deaths from blood loss could have been prevented with proper tools in place.

Those tools are now spread around Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are the first baseball team to do it, but "Stop the Bleed" has trained more than two-and-a-half million people around the world.

