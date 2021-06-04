Cubs to lift all capacity restrictions, physical distancing requirements beginning June 11

The Chicago Cubs will be able to host 100 percent of Wrigley Field's capacity beginning June 11.

The increased capacity will go into effect when the Cubs begin their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Single game tickets for all home games for the remainder of the season will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, June 5.

Tickets can be purchased on the Cubs website.

Outdoor and indoor capacity restrictions will be lifted, physical distancing will no longer be required and pod-style seating will be eliminated, the team said.

To support full capacity, the team said gates will open two hours before first pitch.

Cubs Season Ticket Holders will also return to their season ticket seat location and the Budweiser Bleachers will return to general admission.

The ballpark’s touchless entry process and bag restrictions implemented at the start of the regular season will remain in place as well as mobile tickets and cashless concessions and retail, the team said.