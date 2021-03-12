Curfew for children, teens goes into effect at Orland Square Mall

Orland Square Mall has been the scene of all kinds of mayhem, including a deadly shooting in January of 2019.

Cell phone video has also previously captured teens in a brawl inside the mall. Security came along and tried to stop them from throwing punches.

Now, the mall is taking action to prevent crime and chaos.

Guests under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or adult at all times after 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Those who are unsupervised must leave.

The mall says proof of age may be required.

Security will review driver's licenses, school IDs or even passports. Anyone without proper identification will be told to leave.

The mall says it made the change in response to customer feedback and community leaders.