Orland Square mall implements curfew for anyone under 18-years-old

A change is coming for a popular suburban mall.

On Tuesday, Orland Square announced a new youth curfew policy.

The mall calls it a "Youth Supervision Policy" and starting next month, shoppers under 18-years-old will have to check out earlier than usual -- on Fridays and Saturdays -- if they don't have a parent or an adult with them.

Starting March 12th, guests under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or older at all times after 3 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. Those unsupervised must leave or immediately be joined by a parent or adult.

"They're just trying to make Orland Square a family-friendly shopping experience and based on the feedback from customers, they felt like this was a good thing to implement," said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

Pekau says he does not know exactly what feedback the mall received, but supports the new rule.

Advertisement

"There are places to hang out for people who are under--who are minors and the mall just isn't, isn't that place. You know, if they want to hang out at the mall, they can hang out with their parents or with another adult," the mayor said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The mall says proof of age may be required for the teens or adult. Acceptable forms include a driver's license, school id or passport. Anyone without proper identification will be asked to leave.

"At the end of the day, Orland Square mall is still the safest mall in Chicagoland," Pekau said.

Mall employees under 18-years-old can continue to work, but must follow the new rule if their work shift ends during policy hours.