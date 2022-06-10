Curie High School boosting security after student found with gun on him

A Chicago principal is promising to boost security after a student brought a gun into the building earlier this week.

Police confirm that a 15-year-old student at Curie High School was arrested and charged on Monday.

During a special meeting Thursday night, the principal says the weapon was found after another student reported it to school leaders.

It is unknown how the weapon got inside the building, as students are required to pass through metal detectors.

Curie's principal is now vowing to increase safety at the Archer Heights school by installing additional cameras and alarms on doors and increase staffing.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting at Curie is scheduled for Tuesday evening.