CVS filling 600 positions in Illinois during one-day hiring event

CVS Health is looking to rapidly fill 600 positions across Illinois as part of a nationwide effort to hire up to 25,000 employees.

The company will hold a one day hiring event on Friday, Sept. 24 as they look to fill full-time, part-time and temporary positions, CVS Health said in a statement.

The hiring event is being held to prepare for the upcoming flu season along with an increased demand in COVID-19 vaccines and testing, the company said.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

American retail and health care company CVS Pharmacy logo seen at one of their stores. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CVS Health is recruiting qualified candidates to fill both clinical and retail jobs. Most of the 600 jobs in Illinois are for full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible.

Beginning in July 2022, minimum wage at CVS will be $15 per hour with incremental increases starting immediately, CVS Health said.

Qualified candidates should apply immediately for the open positions by texting CVS to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website.