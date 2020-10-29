Dad, 5-year-old daughter killed in Kenosha County crash

A father and his 5-year-old daughter died after crashing into a semitrailer Wednesday evening in Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

They were inside a Mini Cooper eastbound on 104th Street at 8:30 p.m. when they crashed into a semitrailer attempting to turn south from 152nd Street in the Village of Bristol, according to a statement from Bristol Police Sgt. David Wright.

The 43-year-old father, of Kenosha, died at the scene, Wright said. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The semi driver, a 50-year-old man from Gurnee, was not reported to be injured.

Their names have not been released.

Wright said speed was a factor in the crash.