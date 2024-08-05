Damen Green Line Station opens on Chicago's Near West Side

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Damen Green Line station celebrated the end of a decades-long journey to enhance transit opportunities on the Near West Side.

The Damen station filled a crucial gap between California and Ashland avenues, providing transportation not only for West Side residents, but also for United Center sports and concert attendees.

It will also provide transportation for the thousands of people expected to attend the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago in mid-August.

The station, which cost $80 million, is fully accessible and features new, modern designs and artwork. Construction was expected to begin in 2017, but it was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Block Club Chicago.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said he first set his sights on a Damen Green Line station in 2004, calling it an issue of social justice.

"How are you going to get people to a job when they have no access to public transportation? … It took me three administrations to get it done," said Burnett, who also took credit for fighting for Green Line stations at California and Morgan streets.

Burnett thanked Mayor Brandon Johnson for getting the Damen stop "to the finish line."

"With the opening of this station, we take another step in our city's journey to reverse the historic disinvestment of this community," Johnson said. "Accessible, reliable, affordable public transit is how we connect people on the Near West Side to opportunities beyond their neighborhoods."

Johnson said the opening of the Damen station is the beginning of the city’s plan to open more stations that provide reliable transportation around the city.