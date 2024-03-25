IDOT worker and state trooper injured on Dan Ryan while responding to crash near Englewood

A department of transportation worker and a state trooper were injured when a car hit them while working the scene of another crash early Monday morning near Englewood, police said.

The workers were inside their vehicles on the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. when a passing car struck them both on the Dan Ryan near 63rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Both the IDOT and state police vehicles had emergency lights activated when the car crashed into them.

The trooper and the driver of the car that hit them were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The IDOT worker had minor injuries, but wasn’t hospitalized.

The lanes were closed briefly after the crash but opened about an hour later.