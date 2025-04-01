Danaya Fenner: Chicago girl, 14, reported missing

The Brief Danaya Fenner, 14, was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood on March 27. She left her home and did not return, prompting a missing person report. Chicago police urge anyone with information to call detectives or 911.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

What we know:

Danaya Fenner was last seen by her family on March 27 when she left her home and did not return.

The Chicago Police Department has classified her as an endangered missing juvenile. She is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Danaya Fenner | CPD

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what Danaya was wearing when she disappeared.

What you can do:

Chicago police are asking anyone with information about Danaya’s whereabouts to contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.