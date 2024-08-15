Broadview students call out dangerous intersection outside school

Students at Lindop Elementary School in Broadview are calling for safety improvements along their route to school.

They said many students cross the busy intersection of 17th Avenue and 15th Street where there is no stoplight or pedestrian crosswalk, and they should not have to deal with the danger.

A group of eighth graders has taken up the cause, holding a rally at school.

"The concern is, it’s not wheelchair accessibility (sic) and it’s a hazard because we need people to be able to access without them causing any harm to themselves," said Julissa Mendez, one of the speakers at today’s event.

The mayor and school superintendent were on hand to hear their concerns and their request for safety improvements.

"When we talk about policy, this is where policy change takes place," said Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson. "Maybe we can send a strong message to IDOT how serious this intersection is for them to cross safely."

They are calling on the Illinois Department of Transportation to add signage and a pedestrian crosswalk and to make the area ADA compliant.