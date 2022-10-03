Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection-- 340 jurors will be summoned, with 105 called Monday. During the proceedings, Judge Dorow told Brooks if he continued to interrupt he'd have to watch today's proceedings from the courtroom next door; and Brooks interrupted. He was then removed from the courtroom.

Just seven minutes into Monday's proceedings, Brooks was sent back to his holding cell after interrupting Judge Dorow and expressing frustration with court documents he received.

Brooks told Judge Dorow he "doesn’t recognize" the name Darrell Brooks. He interrupted Judge Dorow several times and said he was "bombarded with paperwork" when Judge Dorow asked if he received documents Friday from the court.

Darrell Brooks

"You should have discussed that with an attorney, not the court," said Judge Dorow.

Later, after the first 41 jurors entered the courtroom, Judge Dorow ordered another recess – the fourth one at this point. As potential jurors entered, Brooks rambled about the constitution and kept asking Judge Dorow for her name. Three times, Brooks asked Judge Dorow for her name. He also requested "certified copies of her oath."

Brooks was seated in the courtroom in a suit. He continued to assert he’s a "sovereign citizen" while acting in his own defense. Judge Dorow said "[Brooks] refuses to answer the simplest of questions." She says his "sovereign citizen" declaration is an "obstructionist tactic" to not acknowledge the jurisdiction of the court.

Additionally, on Monday morning, Brooks gave the state a handwritten note demanding, among other things, that prosecutors provide "verified proof" Brooks is a United States citizen.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the judge ordered a fifth recess. At this point, potential jurors have yet to re-enter court. District Attorney Sue Opper suggested Brooks be gagged to prevent further outbursts. Judge Dorow told Brooks if he interrupts again, he’ll have to watch today's proceedings from the courtroom next door; Brooks interrupted. The media was asked to leave courtroom as Brooks was removed.

Darrell Brooks

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Wednesday, Sept. 28 Darrell Brooks can defend himself and waive his right to an attorney in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial.

It's a decision Brooks' own mother said is a bad idea, calling her son "unstable." Judge Dorow found Brooks suffers from a personality disorder and faces an uphill fight against an experienced prosecutorial team but is "competent" and "coherent. She did note a number of past outbursts in court in her ruling.

Brooks' now former defense attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, had "no comment" following their firing by Brooks. Both had represented Brooks since November 2021.

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say on Nov. 21, 2021, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.