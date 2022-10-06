Darrell Brooks trial: Opening statements to begin, defendant removed from court

Opening statements were expected to begin Thursday morning, Oct. 6 in the trial of Darrell Brooks – accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Within moments of the proceedings getting underway at 8:30 a.m., Brooks interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times.

The judge was attempting to get through normal court procedures – and could not do so because of Brooks' interruptions. She indicated if Brooks did not stop the interruptions he would be removed from court.

Darrell Brooks

The judge also asked Brooks if he would be willing to back to his cell to change into street clothes – instead of wearing his jail-issued orange clothing. Brooks said he did not think that was necessary because as he noted, everyone knows he is in custody for this case. Brooks referred to the many media reports.

"There’s no possible way that people will not know I am in custody," Brooks said to the judge.

At 8:40 a.m., Judge Dorow ordered Brooks be removed from the courtroom – and placed in the adjacent courtroom so that the proceedings could continue as originally planned. Moments later, the court went into recess.

Darrell Brooks

When court came back in session, Brooks was seen by video from an adjacent courtroom. He was shirtless. Judge Dorow made not for the court record all of what happened – and that he has been defiant – and disruptive.

Darrell Brooks

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper noted in court that Brooks drafted an "objection by affidavit to the state's response and the court's opinions and order and defendant disclosure statement." The document was handwritten.

There was also discussion about Brooks' mental capacity to continue with trial. The judge noted that there have been four different evaluations on the defendant.

"Frankly, the behavior here is more in line with someone who is defiant and deliberate," Judge Dorow said. "It is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make a mockery of this court."

Judge Jennifer Dorow

Before the judge could continue, it was noted Brooks had technical issues with his microphone – and court was recessed once again.

Wednesday court hearing

Darrell Brooks requested an adjournment of his trial Wednesday, Oct. 5, telling the court he believes he has COVID and needs to wait until at least Friday for test results to come back. Prosecutors said he's heard on jail phone calls telling his mother he's going to delay the trial. The judge agreed with the prosecution, calling Brooks' COVID adjournment request "nothing more than a delay tactic."

Christmas parade attack

Prosecutors say Brooks drove a red SUV through the parade route on Nov. 21, 2021, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On Nov. 21, 2021, according to prosecutors, Brooks met up with his ex-girlfriend in Frame Park, the same woman he is accused of running over with his red SUV earlier in November 2021. She told police they argued in his SUV before he started driving, and he "was driving around with one hand and striking her in the face with his other hand." She eventually got out and called her friends for help.

Soon after that, according to prosecutors, Brooks drove that red SUV through the parade route, killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. More than 60 others were hurt.

Waukesha parade attack victims identified

Brooks was arrested the night of the attack, soon after telling a Waukesha resident that he was homeless and waiting for an Uber. The man was unaware of the events that had occurred and let Brooks into his home.

Brooks entered an insanity plea in June after initially pleading not guilty to the charges in February, a move that could have resulted in him being sentenced to a mental institution rather than prison if convicted. He later dropped the insanity plea on Sept. 9.

Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence.