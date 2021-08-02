Expand / Collapse search

Data shows carjackings still occurring in Chicago at a frightening rate

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that 105 people were shot and killed in Chicago in July 2021.

CHICAGO - Data shows carjackings are still happening at a frightening rate in Chicago.

Police data shows there have been 870 carjackings through July 22, which is up 53 percent from the same period in 2020.

There were 566 carjackings in 2020, which is triple the 2019 figures when there were 286 reported.

Shootings in the month of July were also up 10% over last July.

There were 461 shootings in Chicago in July 2021, compared with 402 in July 2020. 

There were 105 murders in July 2021; almost all of the victims were killed by guns.