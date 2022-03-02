Daughter of couple killed in Chicago hit-and-run crash prays for justice for her parents

A church community continues to pray for justice after their pastor and her husband were killed in a hit-and-run.

Red balloons were released on 111th and South Cottage Grove Avenue with heartfelt notes attached.

It is at the same location where Adelbert Wilson and his wife, Apostle Dr. Yvonne Lee Wilson, were Monday night.

They were leaving their prayer service at their church when someone behind the wheel of a white SUV hit them so hard, it toppled the couple's red SUV on its side.

"I trust and believe God – that whoever did this to my parents, they won't sleep," said Shantina Lee, the daughter of the couple.

The couple would be celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary right now with their family, but instead their loved daughter has to make funeral plans.

The investigation into who hit Shantina's beloved parents is still underway.

She says her parents had a strong belief in God and wouldn't want her to hold grudges.

"My mother forgave them. She is not angry. She's at peace. Her and my father," said Shantina.