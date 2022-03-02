Expand / Collapse search

Daughter of couple killed in Chicago hit-and-run crash prays for justice for her parents

By
Published 
Pullman
FOX 32 Chicago

Balloon release held for Chicago coupe killed in hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A church community continues to pray for justice after their pastor and her husband were killed in a hit-and-run. 

Red balloons were released on 111th and South Cottage Grove Avenue with heartfelt notes attached. 

It is at the same location where Adelbert Wilson and his wife, Apostle Dr. Yvonne Lee Wilson, were Monday night.

They were leaving their prayer service at their church when someone behind the wheel of a white SUV hit them so hard, it toppled the couple's red SUV on its side. 

"I trust and believe God – that whoever did this to my parents, they won't sleep," said Shantina Lee, the daughter of the couple. 

The couple would be celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary right now with their family, but instead their loved daughter has to make funeral plans.

The investigation into who hit Shantina's beloved parents is still underway.

She says her parents had a strong belief in God and wouldn't want her to hold grudges.

"My mother forgave them. She is not angry. She's at peace. Her and my father," said Shantina. 

Chicago hit-and-run crash kills well-known pastor and her husband

There is heartbreak for a family and a South Side church community. A well-known pastor and her husband of over three decades were killed in a hit-and-run accident Monday night in Pullman on Chicago's Far South Side.