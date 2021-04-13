Daunte Wright shooting: What we know

article

The shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has led to multiple days of protests, violence and looting in the Twin Cities metro. The shooting comes in the middle of the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd. The Brooklyn Center Police Department released body camera video on Monday, saying that the officer involved believed she was reaching for her taser and instead fired her gun.

Why was Daunte Wright pulled over?

The incident started shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday on the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue in Brooklyn Center. Officers stopped a vehicle for expired tabs and learned the driver, Wright, had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor. They tried to arrest him, but he got back into his vehicle. At that point, the officer fired her gun, hitting Wright, who then drove several blocks before crashing into another car.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the car was hurt in the crash, but is expected to survive.

Daunte Wright shooting video

Bodycam footage showed the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, including when Potter yelled, "Taser, Taser," before shooting her gun. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief said Monday that he believes she mistook her gun for her Taser.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deadly shooting. Additionally, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman stated that any charging decision will be handled by the Washington County Attorney's Office.

A photo of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old who was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center April 11. (Dallas Wright)

Who is the officer?

The police officer who shot Daunte Wright was identified by the Minnesota BCA as Kim Potter. In a release, the BCA said Potter has been with the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years. She has been placed under standard administrative leave.

Brooklyn Center, MN., Thursday, 5/31/2007. Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center Police negotiation team. (Photo by Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images) ((Photo by Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images))

According to state records, Potter also served as a LEMA Honor Guard Leadership Team member as a Casket Lieutenant. A Hennepin County Attorney’s Office report from August 2020 lists Potter as the head of the Brooklyn Center Police Union at that time.

Mayor Mike Elliott fires city manager, supports terminating officer

Mayor Mike Elliott said he supports firing the officer who shot Wright. Officials have not yet announced if the officer will be terminated. However, the city council voted Monday to give Mayor Elliott control of the police department.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott also announced Monday that City Manager Curt Boganey has been relieved of his duties. In a tweet, Elliott said he will "continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government." Elliott said the deputy city manager would be taking over Boganey’s duties.

Protests, violence in metro

Protesters started gathering at the scene of the deadly shooting just minutes after it happened Sunday, leading to some tense moments. Some protesters even damaged squad cars. Police fired rubber bullets and deployed flash bangs and tear gas on the crowds. The National Guard was also called in Sunday night and has remained in the metro area.

The protests began again Monday night, despite curfew orders, leading to the arrest of 40 people. Several businesses in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis also reported looting and damage.

The world is watching

Gov. Tim Walz offered condolences to the family of Daunte Wright and noted its timing during the Chauvin trial. After Floyd's death sparked protests and violence last summer, the governor made extra calls for peace as well as reform.

"As the world’s watching during the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, emotions and trauma are high in our state," he said. "We can either come together to fix this or we can suffer together as fools," he said.

Additionally, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter denounced the shooting and called for peace in their cities. Mayor Frey called the Brooklyn Center officer's action "a careless and tragic mistake in a profession where that just can't happen."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter questioned how an officer can mistake a gun for a taser in the first place.

