DCFS investigating death of 6-month-old boy on Far South Side

State child welfare officials and police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy found unresponsive last month in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side.

The child, identified as Fontaino Stewart, was pronounced dead Jan. 6 at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death was pending.

On Dec. 1, Fontaino was found not breathing in bed by his dad about 5:10 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of East 133d Street, Chicago police said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the death, a spokesperson said. The agency hasn’t had previous contact with the boy’s family.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigating.