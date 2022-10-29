Deadly 3-car crash leaves 4 injured, 2 fatally in Geneva

Two women were killed, and two men were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning in Geneva.

Police say the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

The Geneva Police and Batavia and Geneva Fire departments were on scene, which was initially discovered by West Chicago Police.

A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Fabyan Parkway and ran a red light at Kirk Road, police say. The vehicle entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe heading southbound on Kirk Road.

The initial crash caused the Dodge Charger into a secondary collision with a tow truck, which was facing eastbound in a left-hand turn lane on Fabyan Parkway waiting to turn north on Kirk Road, investigators say.

The Dodge Charger was driven by a 25-year-old Rockford woman and an unidentified female was a passenger. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene.

A 50-year-old North Aurora man, who was driving the Hyundai Santa Fe, was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. He is listed in critical condition.

The tow truck driver, 31, of Batavia, was transported by the Geneva Fire Department to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation. Names of the drivers will not be released until families have been notified.

The intersection and portions of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway were closed while law enforcement personnel were on the scene. All roadways were reopened by 8 a.m.