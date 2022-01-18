Apartment fire in Kenosha; 3 dead, cause under investigation

article

An investigation is underway following a deadly apartment fire in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 17. Officials two adults were found dead at the scene. One adult appeared to have died from a medical event unrelated to the fire and the other as a result of the fire. A third adult later died at the hospital, due to injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17th at the Saxony Manor Apartments on 22nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found the entire building filled with smoke and the west side of the building consumed with flames.

Two residents who were trapped in upper-level units had to be rescued by fire personnel utilizing ladder trucks. They were successfully rescued. As crews worked to get the fire under control, displaced residents were held in warming busses provided by Kenosha Transit.

The fire was controlled within approximately 30 minutes.

A Kenosha police officer was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, he was later released.

Two people remain unaccounted for, however, officials do not believe they are in the structure. Kenosha Fire is working with building management to locate these people.

This fire remains an open and active investigation, led by Kenosha Fire Department.

