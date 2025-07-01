Woman, 39, dies in Aurora apartment fire, officials say

A 39-year-old woman was found dead in a fire at an apartment in west suburban Aurora on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. to the fire at a four-story apartment complex in the 900 block of North Avenue, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

They found residents evacuating the building and light smoke reported on the second floor. While checking the structure, they found an apartment on the west end of the building that was filled with smoke and moderate heat.

A small fire was found in the bedroom, which was quickly extinguished. The woman was found dead inside the apartment.

No other injuries were reported.

The Aurora Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

Officials said no foul play was suspected and the fire appears to have been accidental.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office responded, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.