Lanes reopen 6 hours after deadly crash closes Eisenhower Expressway

A man was killed when a semi and two cars collided on the Eisenhower Expressway near Damen Avenue early Wednesday, closing all inbound lanes into the morning rush.

The man, 32, swerved to avoid a driver that cut him off around 2 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The man’s car struck a semi, which then struck another car.

The 32-year-old died at the scene, state police said. The drivers of the semi and other vehicle were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Traffic was diverted at Western Avenue until about 8:20 a.m., state police said.

