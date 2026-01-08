Driver killed after car goes airborne, crashes through barrier on I-55 in Romeoville

The Brief A speeding vehicle went airborne from Frontage Road and crashed onto northbound I-55 in Romeoville early Thursday. The driver of that vehicle was killed, and another driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash shut down northbound I-55 and Frontage Road for several hours during the morning rush.



A person was killed in a violent crash early Thursday morning on the Stevenson Expressway in Romeoville, forcing the closure of northbound I-55 during the morning rush.

What we know:

Romeoville officials said the crash happened around 4:23 a.m. when a vehicle speeding westbound on Frontage Road failed to negotiate a curve, went airborne and broke through a barrier onto northbound I-55. The vehicle was then struck by another car traveling on the expressway.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle on I-55 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound I-55 and Frontage Road were shut down for several hours for investigation and cleanup, with traffic rerouted at Route 30. Romeoville police worked to manage traffic for drivers stuck on I-55 and nearby roads as the investigation continued.

