1 killed, 4 hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Dr. crash, police say

The Brief A woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday. Police said the driver lost control, hit a pole, and then struck a median. The four people who were hurt were listed in good condition, police said.



A woman was killed, and four other people were hospitalized after a car hit a pole and then the median on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the city’s Near South Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 2:21 a.m. for a report of a crash, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An adult male driver with multiple passengers was traveling when he lost control of the car and hit the pole. They then collided with the median.

The driver and three adult passengers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A woman had "traumatic" injuries from the accident and died at the hospital. Authorities have not identified her.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating.