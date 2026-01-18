Deadly I-290 crash shuts down lanes in Chicago’s west suburbs, ISP says

A deadly two-car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs caused all westbound lanes to be shut down early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said they responded to the scene near Home Avenue in Oak Park a little before 3 a.m.

Police said a Jeep and a Saturn collided on I-290, and one occupant was ejected from their car and died.

Another occupant was taken to an area hospital with an unspecified injury.

All westbound lanes were shut down, and it was unclear when they’d reopen.

ISP is investigating the crash.