2 killed, 3 others hurt in I-90 crash in Chicago, ISP says

Two people were killed, and three others were hospitalized after a crash on the Kennedy Expressway early Sunday morning in Chicago.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Interstate 90 near Randolph Street around 1:46 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

A car was stopped on the expressway, although it was unclear why, police said. That’s when another car hit that vehicle as it was traveling in the same direction.

A total of five people, four in the stationary car and one in the other, were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Two of the individuals died.

Police closed the lanes for their investigation a little before 2 a.m. and reopened them around 7:30 a.m.

ISP is investigating the crash.