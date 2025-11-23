Chicago crash: 2 killed, 2 hurt in Lake Shore Drive collision, police say

The Brief Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday. Police have not identified the two individuals who were killed.



Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s North Side early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 3900 block of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Oakland, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 4:24 a.m.

A Kia sedan driven by a 33-year-old man with an adult male passenger was traveling southbound when it hit a Chevy sedan with two unidentified individuals inside.

The two individuals died at the scene, police said.

The 33-year-old driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with unknown injuries. His condition was stabilized.

His passenger was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with unknown injuries, and his condition was also stabilized.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigative Unit is investigating the crash.