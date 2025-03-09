Man shot to death in Chicago’s River North after argument, police say

A man was shot to death during an argument in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 500 block of North Franklin Street, according to Chicago police.

Argument turns deadly

What we know:

The man, who was about 25 years old, was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender on the sidewalk.

The offender then pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting the victim multiple times in the chest.

The shooter fled the scene.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear what exactly led to the argument.

Area detectives are investigating.