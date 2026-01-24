Passenger killed in Romeoville 2-car crash, police say

A passenger of a car involved in a crash in southwest suburban Romeoville died on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The crash happened a little before 3 p.m. on Illinois Route 53 just north of Airport Road, according to the Romeoville Police Department.

Investigators learned a silver Acura and a silver Chevrolet made contact while traveling southbound on Route 53.

The crash caused the Acura to go across the northbound lanes of Route 53 and hit a tree off the roadway. The Acura’s driver was taken to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and was later released.

The passenger of the silver Acura, identified as Donna J. West, died at the scene, police said.

Romeoville police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Romeoville Police Department’s Traffic Division.