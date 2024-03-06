Deadly road-rage shooting reported on I-80/94 in NW Indiana

One person was killed in a road-rage shooting on Interstate 80/94 Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 near Ripley Street, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Upon arrival, they found the driver of the vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. The victim's identity has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

While police were investigating the crash, a driver in another vehicle called police to tell them he was involved in a road-rage incident with another car on I-80/94, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver pulled over on I-65 near 61st Avenue was later taken into custody by state troopers. He is being considered a suspect in the road rage incident, Fifield said.

All lanes of I-80/94 were reopened at 8 a.m.

No further information was provided.

