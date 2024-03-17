Deadly shooting in Albany Park: Man gunned down on front porch

A confrontation on a front porch turned deadly for one man in the Albany Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:23 p.m. in the 4200 block of N Kimball Avenue.

The man, 25, was on the front porch when two other men who were armed with guns approached him.

The two men fired shots at the 25-year-old, striking him five times, Chicago police say. The pair then got into a white SUV and fled the area.

The injured man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, but he has since died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.