Deadly South Side shooting: 28-year-old driver killed, vehicle catches fire

A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood. The shooting caused him to crash his vehicle, which then caught fire.

The incident happened at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 12100 block of S. Halsted.

Police said the man was driving southbound on Halsted when someone in a black vehicle fired shots at him.

The shooting caused the man to crash into a parked vehicle and his car caught on fire, police said.

The man was struck by the gunfire multiple times and was taken by ambulance to Christ Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.