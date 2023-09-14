1 dead, 1 critically wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A man was killed and another was critically wounded after they were found shot in a car Wednesday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

Police found two men inside a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Green Street. They had both been shot multiple times throughout the body and were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office. The 34-year-old was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.