Death investigation underway in suburban Crest Hill: police
CHICAGO - A death investigation was underway in suburban Crest Hill Sunday afternoon.
The death occurred in the 2400 block of Red Oak Trail.
The Crest Hill Police Department indicated that this was an isolated incident and that there was no further public safety threat.
The investigation is being classified as a death/homicide investigation.
The department said more information will be released after an autopsy is performed.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.