Debate ensues over San Francisco providing alcohol, drugs to homeless in hotels

Some people are upset with the city of San Francisco for providing alcohol, marijuana, and methadone for homeless living in hotels right now.

The city's department of public health confirmed on Twitter it is giving those drugs to addicts.

Officials wrote that the program is not funded by taxpayer dollars.

The department said the drugs "help guests successfully complete isolation and quarantine and have significant individual and public health benefits in the COVID-19 pandemic."

A debate ensued on the Twitter string.