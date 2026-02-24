Chicago police warn of armed robberies tied to dating app meetups
CHICAGO - A series of armed robberies on the South Side this month began with victims meeting someone through a social media dating app.
What we know:
Police said four robberies were reported in February in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
In each case, the victim met the suspect on a social media dating app and agreed to meet in person. When the victim arrived, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded property. The victims then handed over their belongings.
The incidents were reported at the following dates and times:
- Feb. 5 at 12:49 p.m.
- Feb. 12 at 12:30 a.m.
- Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.
- Feb. 23 at 11:40 a.m.
Police described the suspect as a Black man, about 22 years old, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing between 165 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P26-1-017A.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.