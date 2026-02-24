Chicago police warn of armed robberies tied to dating app meetups

The Brief Four armed robberies were reported in February on the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue. In each case, victims met the suspect through a social media dating app before the robbery. Police say the suspect showed a gun and took the victims’ belongings.



A series of armed robberies on the South Side this month began with victims meeting someone through a social media dating app.

What we know:

Police said four robberies were reported in February in the 6600 block of South Blackstone Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

In each case, the victim met the suspect on a social media dating app and agreed to meet in person. When the victim arrived, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded property. The victims then handed over their belongings.

The incidents were reported at the following dates and times:

Feb. 5 at 12:49 p.m.

Feb. 12 at 12:30 a.m.

Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

Feb. 23 at 11:40 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, about 22 years old, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing between 165 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P26-1-017A.