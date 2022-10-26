Decision to merge Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Railroads could come early next year

A decision to merge the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads could come early next year.

The line runs from Elgin to Bensenville.

The $31 billion unification deal would add as many as 14 freight trains per day to Metra's Milwaukee District West Line.

Opponents say the negative impacts to the local economy and surrounding communities could be unprecedented — especially in the case of an emergency.

"Just one of those freight trains could be as long as two miles and simultaneously block every single intersection or crossing in Ithasca at one time," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Supporters of the merger cite current shipping backups, as the merger would create a freight rail line directly linking Canada and Mexico.

